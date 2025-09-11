Veteran Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini has added the luxury electric MPV MG M9 to her garage, escalating her foray into the EV segment.

Hema Malini welcomes MG M9 Electric MPV at Rs. 69.90 lakh packed with luxury features

The MG M9 was officially launched in India in July with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 69.90 lakh. Previously driving an MG Hector, Hema Malini now boasts two vehicles from JSW-MG Motor.

According to posts shared online, the delivery event was intimate and festive. The video footage shows Ms. Malini removing the car cover, performing puja rituals, and exploring the vehicle’s interior. The boot (trunk) was decorated with balloons and photographs. She chose the Pearl Lustre White shade; MG also offers the model in Metal Black and Concrete Grey.

Automobile enthusiasts were surely drawn to the glimpses of Hema Malini’s MG M9, a feature-packed model that has been gaining popularity since its launch in August 2025. Notable highlights include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 7-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated seats, dual panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, air purifier, and a 12-speaker sound system.

In addition, the MG M9 offers 64-color ambient lighting, sunshades, rain-sensing wipers, reclining ottoman seats with eight massage modes, and three-zone climate control. On the safety front, it comes equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and level-2 ADAS for advanced driver assistance.

The electric MPV boasts a driving range of up to 548 kilometres on a full charge. It is powered by a 90 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that produces 245 PS and 350 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels. For performance enthusiasts, the MG M9 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under 10 seconds.

At present, the MG M9 faces no direct competition in the market. However, it is anticipated to rival the Kia Carnival in the future while positioning itself as a more affordable alternative to the Toyota Vellfire. The MPV is priced at Rs. 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

