Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s most popular stars, has delivered several major hits over the years. His 2012 action thriller Ek Tha Tiger was a huge success and went on to become a blockbuster. Now, the film is set for an exciting re-release on the big screen.

Salman Khan starrer Ek Tha Tiger to roar back to cinemas for a grand re-release

Salman Khan’s much-loved film Ek Tha Tiger is set to return to theatres with a special re-release. This gives fans a chance to revisit the action-packed entertainer on the big screen, while also offering audiences who missed it during its original run in 2012 the opportunity to experience the film in cinemas for the first time.

Ek Tha Tiger, released in 2012, was among the year’s biggest hits and marked the beginning of YRF’s Spy Universe. The film introduced audiences to Tiger, played by Salman Khan, and set the stage for the franchise. Directed by Kabir Khan, it also features Katrina Kaif in the lead, alongside Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal in supporting roles.

Apart from the re-release, Salman Khan has a busy lineup of big commercial projects. His upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan has already sparked conversations online following the release of its first look. Meanwhile, a possible reunion with Kabir Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 could bring back the emotionally driven storytelling that marked their earlier collaboration.

Also Read : The INSIDE Story: Salman Khan’s meeting with Rajnath Singh clears roadblocks for Battle Of Galwan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.