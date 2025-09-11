It has come to light that the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur was actively involved in facilitating the acquisition of Portuguese citizenship for his ex-wife, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, and their two children, Samaira and Kiaan, as per a report in News18. This information was reportedly disclosed by a close family source, shedding light on the family's international aspirations.

According to the material placed on record, Sunjay Kapur had been working on securing Portuguese citizenship for his family members, highlighting his commitment to providing them with global opportunities. This move aligns with the growing trend among affluent families seeking European Union citizenship for its travel, educational, and business advantages.

Sunjay Kapur's efforts were reportedly well-received by Karisma Kapoor, who has been known to prioritize her children's future prospects. The family's pursuit of Portuguese citizenship underscores their desire to establish a broader international presence and access the benefits associated with EU membership.

This development adds a personal dimension to the ongoing legal proceedings concerning Sunjay Kapur's substantial estate, valued at approximately Rs. 30,000 crores. His children, Samaira and Kiaan, have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a share of the inheritance, raising questions about the authenticity of a will presented by Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. The legal battle continues to unfold, with significant implications for the family's legacy and assets.

The Court noted, “Once I register the suit, the doctrine of lis will apply.” Karisma Kapoor’s children, represented through their mother, have alleged that Priya Kapur forged Sunjay Kapur’s will to seize complete control of his assets.

Arguing for the plaintiffs, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani submitted that the will had not been disclosed earlier, remained unregistered, and was read “in haste” at the Taj Hotel. He further pointed to “suspicious circumstances,” noting that the executor reportedly became aware of the will only a day before and that its disclosure came through a family employee.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, countered that the suit was not maintainable. He argued that the plaintiffs were already beneficiaries under the trust and had received assets worth Rs 1,900 crores just days before the case was filed.

“It’s not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen,” Nayar told the Court. Responding to a bench query, he confirmed that the will was in their possession, presented it to Justice Jyoti Singh for inspection, and expressed readiness to share it with the plaintiffs, subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

Meanwhile, Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, represented by Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, also voiced objections. “There’s something unholy going on. I am 80 years old and worried about my grandchildren. A trust set up by me has nothing for me? Despite repeated mails, I never received a copy of the will,” she stated.

