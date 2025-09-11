This year, one film didn’t just win hearts - it became a global phenomenon. Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring India’s latest heartthrobs Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is the highest grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema! Now, the film that redefined modern love, is ready to stream across 190 countries, exclusively on Netflix from September 12, 2025.

Saiyaara to stream on Netflix from September 12 after 50-day theatrical run

A sweeping love story about music and miracles, Saiyaara struck a chord with audiences with its portrayal of love tested by time and fate. Krish, the passionate musician, and Vaani, the lyricist fighting a cruel twist of destiny, became more than two characters in a film. They resonated with people who believe in love, worldwide! With its heart-stirring performances, chart-topping music, and a narrative that sparked conversations on love, loss and second chances, Saiyaara also became more than a film - it’s an emotion that will be now experienced by viewers globally.

Speaking about the film’s arrival on Netflix, Director Mohit Suri shared, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films who has produced Saiyaara, says, “With Saiyaara, YRF and the Indian film industry have witnessed a landmark moment. The film has redefined romance on screen, giving our audience a timeless love story and introduced two exceptional new talents who have captured the nation’s imagination. Saiyaara has become a major pop culture moment for India and for South Asians globally. As Saiyaara makes its exclusive debut on Netflix, we hope its sweeping tale, unforgettable music & heartfelt emotions resonate with audiences across the world, cementing its place as a modern classic.”

*Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India said:* "Saiyaara's success has taken it beyond the box office to becoming a true cultural phenomenon. Guided by Mohit Suri’s soulful vision and backed by YRF- a studio renowned for its iconic love stories, Saiyaara has given an entire new generation a love story to believe in and cherish as their own. It has brought audiences unforgettable music and a deeply touching story of love, loss and destiny. What makes this film truly special is the remarkable debut performances of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that have not only struck an instant chord with viewers but have also signaled an exciting new chapter for the industry, as fresh voices and faces captivate audiences. Now, with Saiyaara streaming on Netflix, we are excited for it to receive even more love as it connects with audiences everywhere. Through our continued partnership with YRF we are proud to bring this landmark tale from India to the world.”

Marking a new chapter in Netflix’s partnership with Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saiyaara is the first theatrical title from the iconic studio to debut on the service - with many more exciting titles to follow.

