EXCLUSIVE: 71st National Film Awards to be held on September 23 in Delhi; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji and other winners expected to attend

The 71st National Film Awards were announced on August 1 and became a huge talking point. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan got his first National Award and this piece of information went viral in no time. Once the excitement around the winners' list died down, the question that everyone asked was – when will the award ceremony be held? Bollywood Hungama has learned that the awards will be distributed in less than two weeks from now.

EXCLUSIVE: 71st National Film Awards to be held on September 23 in Delhi; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji and other winners expected to attend

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The 71st National Film Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 4:00 pm. As always, it’ll be held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The winners and jury members were informed about the time, date and venue through an official letter and invitation. As per the protocol, the invitees can avail of flight tickets, accommodation and pick up and drop from Delhi airport; the same has been mentioned in the letter.”

Sources also claim that the winners of the National Awards this year like Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sudipto Sen, Janki Bodiwala, Shilpa Rao, Vaibhavi Merchant, etc. will be in attendance in full force. They’ll be handed over the award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The significant winners of the 71st National Film Awards

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's VVC Films won the Best Feature Film award for 12th Fail. Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was awarded the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Sudipto Sen won the Best Direction honour for The Kerala Story. The award for Best Actor was shared by Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Janki Bodiwala and Urvashi shared the Best Supporting Actress role for their performances in Vash and Ullozhukku, respectively. Shilpa Rao won for singing 'Chaleya' in Jawan. Deepak Kingrani won for his hard-hitting dialogues in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Also Read: King team urges fans to stop sharing leaked set photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.