Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2021 | 12:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

After bidding goodbye to the showbiz, Aashka Goradia tests positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Brent Goble

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Popular Television actress Aashka Goradia, who was in the news recently for quitting her acting career, is now again in limelight. She recently revealed that she is stepping into her entrepreneurship career. Now, she has revealed that she and her husband Brent Goble both have tested positive for COVID-19.

After bidding goodbye to the showbiz, Aashka Goradia tests positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Brent Goble

Aashka was all set to leave for the USA along with her husband to meet Brent's family and took a precautionary test on Saturday and tested negative. However, to have double security, the actress went for another test on Monday and tested positive.

The actress herself declared it on her Instagram and wrote, "In preparation of our trip to my home in the US, @ibrentgobale and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course."

After bidding goodbye to the showbiz, Aashka Goradia tests positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Brent Goble

She further thanked her healthy lifestyle responsibly for not facing extreme symptoms. Aashka wrote, "Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle we aren't experiencing any debilitating symptoms. She also mentioned she and her husband have isolated themselves in their home in Goa and are not in contact with anyone.

Aashka also posted a second Instagram story emphasizing the importance of taking precautionary measures in these tough times. She added, "Folks, it doesn't matter how healthy you are- everyone, literally everyone is at risk. This new strain is a nasty and sly devil."

After bidding goodbye to the showbiz, Aashka Goradia tests positive for Covid-19 along with her husband Brent Goble

She further thanked and appreciated her fans for sending her warm wishes and encouraged everyone to pray and wrote, "When we appreciate all the concern and speedy recovery wishes, I'd implore everyone reading this to please keep those who are really debilitated in your thoughts and prayer. We will be fine, while so many others may not be. Let's all hold a space for THEIR recovery, as well as those who are indirectly impacted. So much love from us.”

Also Read: Aashka Goradia bids goodbye to showbiz; the actress wants to pursue another career

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Lyca Productions' deal with Karan…

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for Ayodhya…

SCOOP: Salman Khan refuses to take money for…

SRK’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3,…

Here’s the real reason why the shoot of Shah…

SCOOP: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to be…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification