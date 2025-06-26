Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, and KL Rahul join forces for their first ever collaboration

Bollywood, cricket, and family came together as Suniel Shetty, his son Ahan Shetty, and cricketer KL Rahul were seen sharing a moment together.

Marking their first professional collaboration, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, and KL Rahul recently teamed up for a project that’s being kept under wraps. While details remain unclear, sources suggest it’s a personal and special venture for the family, promising something exciting for fans of both films and cricket.

Suniel, the ever-dependable action star, has always spoken openly about the tight-knit bond he shares with his family. But working with both his son and son-in-law on the same project? That’s a milestone even he hadn’t reached — until now.

The shoot, which reportedly took place recently, featured the trio engaging in lighthearted banter between takes. According to onlookers, Suniel brought his seasoned screen presence, Ahan displayed quiet confidence, and KL Rahul surprised many with his natural ease in front of the camera.

Suniel Shetty, who shares a close bond with KL Rahul, often speaks highly of him in interviews and on social media. Their relationship has deepened since Rahul married Suniel’s daughter Athiya in a private ceremony in 2023. The couple recently welcomed a baby girl on March 24 this year.

