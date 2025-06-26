The Aditya Chopra-curated YRF Spy Universe is among the most loved cinematic franchises of Indian Cinema. After tasting success with Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the Spy Universe is expanding further with War 2 and Alpha in 2025. And now, Bollywood Hungama has another exciting scoop on the prospects of the Spy Verse.

SCOOP: After War 2 and Alpha, YRF gears up for a Jim spin-off with John Abraham

According to reliable sources close to the production house, YRF's next in the spy universe is a spin-off of John Abraham's iconic character, Jim from Pathaan. "Aditya Chopra and Sridhar Raghavan have cracked a solid story for Jim's spin-off, which will play a key role in defining the reason for his negative angst in the film. They narrated the film to John Abraham, and the actor is all charged to take on the challenge of playing Jim again."

If everything goes well, the film will take off in 2026, for a 2027 release. "Jim will be a prequel to Pathaan, and will be packaged with cameos from all films of the Spy Universe, as the backstory of Jim shows him as one of the best agents from Indian Intelligence Agencies," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

John Abraham is meanwhile shooting for the Rakesh Maria Biopic with Rohit Shetty, and will then proceed to a superhero film with Mahaveer Jain and Abhishek Sharma. He is aiming to start for Jim from Mid-2026, though the future of the film will depend on the performance of War 2 and Alpha.

