Director Subhash Ghai and his wife, Mukta Ghai, have purchased an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs. 24 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was registered in February 2025.

Bandra’s proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s key commercial hub, makes it an attractive residential option for corporate executives and business owners seeking minimal commute times. Connectivity is a major advantage, with the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, international airport, and the upcoming metro enhancing accessibility. Bollywood stars such as Suniel Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha along with sports personalities like KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, also own properties in this neighbourhood.

The property bought by Ghai along with his wife is located in 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring 4 BHK apartments. As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 4,364 sq. ft. (405.42 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 486.69 sq. m. (~5,239 sq. ft.). It also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.44 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

According to Square Yards Project Data Intelligence, a total of 8 transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 76 crore were registered with IGR in 81 Aureate between February 2024 and January 2025. Currently, the average resale property price for a 4BHK in the project stands at Rs. 51,636 per sq.ft. while the average monthly asking rent is Rs. 8.5 lakh.

Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that in another recent transaction an apartment was sold by Sonakshi Sinha for Rs. 22.50 crore in the same project (81 Aureate). Notably, Sinha owns one more apartment in 81 Aureate, as per IGR property registration records.

Subhash Ghai is an Indian film director, producer, actor, lyricist, music director, and screenwriter known for his work in Hindi cinema. He has directed and produced several films across different genres. His notable works include Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), and Taal (1999). His films are known for their storytelling, music, and character-driven narratives.

