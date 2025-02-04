Sonakshi Sinha has sold her Mumbai flat for Rs. 22.50 crore. The transaction, recorded in January 2025, was revealed through property documents accessed by Square Yards on the Maharashtra IGR website.

Sonakshi Sinha sells Bandra flat for Rs. 22.50 crore, earns 61% profit in five years

Sonakshi’s flat was in Bandra West, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after locations. The area’s appeal lies in its proximity to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a major business hub. Bandra also offers excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the international airport, and an upcoming Metro line, ensuring easy access to key destinations.

This area is a popular choice among Bollywood stars and celebrities, with notable residents including couples like Ranveer Singh–Deepika Padukone and KL Rahul–Athiya Shetty.

Sonakshi’s apartment was part of the 81 Auriate complex, developed by the MJ Shah Group. Spanning 4.48 acres, the project offers 4 BHK residences. According to IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, her apartment had a carpet area of 391.2 sq m (approx. 4,211 sq ft) and a built-up area of 430.32 sq m (around 4,632 sq ft). The sale also included three parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.35 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

According to Square Yards’ Project Data Intelligence, eight transactions totalling Rs. 76 crore were recorded in 81 Auriate between February 2024 and January 2025. The current average resale value for a 4BHK in the building is around Rs. 51,636 per sq ft, while the typical monthly rent is approximately Rs. 8.5 lakh. IGR records reviewed by Square Yards show that Sonakshi Sinha originally bought the apartment in March 2020 for Rs. 14 crore, and its value has appreciated since then.

The recent sale price of Rs. 22.50 crore marks a significant 61% increase in value over five years. IGR records show that Sonakshi still owns another apartment in the 81 Auriate complex. However, the reason behind her decision to sell this property remains unknown.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the hit film Dabangg alongside Salman Khan, gaining widespread recognition. She later starred in films like Lootera, Akira, and Mission Mangal. In 2024, she played dual roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi, portraying both a mother and daughter involved in prostitution. Beyond acting, Sonakshi is also an entrepreneur and co-founded SOEZI, a beauty brand specializing in press-on nails.

Also Read : From Abhishek Bachchan to R Madhavan, Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Bengali magnum opus Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan receives PAN India support

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.