Sooraj Pancholi suffers major burns on Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath set, refuses to take a break; deets inside

Sooraj Pancholi suffers major burns on Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath set, refuses to take a break; deets inside

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sooraj Pancholi will star in his first biopic, Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath, playing warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil. The historical action film features multiple action sequences, and sources say he sustained injuries on set.

Sources shared that the actor was injured on the sets of Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath while shooting in Film City, Mumbai. Being injured during a crucial action sequence, the action director wanted Sooraj Pancholi to do a particular stunt by himself, where he had to jump over a pyrotechnics explosion. The timing of the explosion was slightly early, and the pyrotechnics exploded under him, unfortunately. Due to the heavy amount of gunpowder used, he suffered major burns on his thighs and hamstrings.

The sources also shared that there was a medical team onset that supervised Sooraj Pancholi and helped him get back on his feet so that he could resume shooting. Even after the painful impact of pyrotechnics, he refused to take a break. Sooraj Pancholi went on shooting for the entire schedule.

This incident from the sets of Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath not only highlights Sooraj Pancholi's bravery but also sheds light on his passion for acting, and completing the film schedule. Meanwhile, the film revolves around a war that took place at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat. By playing a heroic role in the Prince Dhiman directorial, Sooraj Pancholi will be seen showcasing a never-seen-before side of his 'actor' persona, cementing himself as a performer who can ace challenging roles.

Sooraj Pancholi will be seen sharing the screen space with Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma. It is being said that Vivek Oberoi will be seen in a negative portrayal while Suniel Shetty will be seen aiding in protecting the temple. Ever since the news of the film was revealed among the audience, it has amped up excitement and has left them wanting more.

Also Read : Sooraj Pancholi joins historical epic Kesari Veer, seeks blessings at Somnath Temple

More Pages: Kesari Veer Box Office Collection

