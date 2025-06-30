Subhash Ghai shared a photo of Riteish Deshmukh’s iconic character Sania from Apna Sapna Money Money, hinting at a reunion nearly 20 years later.

Riteish Deshmukh’s portrayal of Sania in Apna Sapna Money Money, where he cross-dressed and adopted the persona of a woman, remains one of his most iconic comic roles. And now, it seems the actor is all set to revisit this memorable character in an upcoming film backed by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Subhash Ghai teases Riteish Deshmukh’s return in female avatar: “She is our next heroine”

On June 30, Ghai took to his social media handle to share a still of Riteish in his female avatar from the 2006 comedy. Alongside the image, he wrote, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under Mukta Arts.” He further described him as “a classic beauty.” While the filmmaker has not disclosed additional details about the project, the post has already generated excitement among fans.

It’s worth noting that Apna Sapna Money Money isn’t the only film in which Riteish has played a female character. He also took on similar disguises in Humshakals, a Sajid Khan directorial co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Ram Kapoor.

SHE IS OUR NEXT HEROINE IN OUR FORTHCOMING FILM UNDER MUKTA ARTS ????

A Classic beauty ????

Can u guess the name of this BEAUTIFUL GIRL ?

Please do write ????@muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas @whistling_woods pic.twitter.com/atNHlJSxJD — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 30, 2025

For now, fans will have to wait for more updates, but the prospect of seeing Riteish return to his beloved comic timing and cross-dressing antics has certainly created a buzz.

On the professional front, Riteish was last seen in Raid 2, where he played the antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn. He also appeared in the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. His upcoming slate includes several exciting projects, including Masti 4.

Additionally, Riteish is gearing up to direct his second film, Raja Shivaji, produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company. The historical action drama is slated for release on May 1, 2026, and will be released in six languages: Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 to premiere on Netflix on June 26

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.