The wait is almost over for fans of high-voltage thrillers. Raid 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 26. Starring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, the film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and promises to bring back the same intensity and drama that made the original a crowd-puller.

Netflix made the announcement via Instagram with a gripping poster and the caption: “Aaj se ulti ginti shuru (The countdown begins today) Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire.”

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik, the fearless IRS officer who takes on the corrupt without compromise. Known for his powerful screen presence, Devgn once again embodies a character who doesn’t wait for justice—he raids it. Joining him this time is Vaani Kapoor, who adds a new layer of intrigue and drama to the storyline.

Raid 2 follows Amay as he takes on a fresh mission in a new city, setting the stage for a powerful confrontation that tests the very boundaries of justice. With stakes higher than ever, the sequel is expected to deliver on all fronts—suspense, emotion, and action.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is a Panorama Studios production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. Director Raj Kumar Gupta, who helmed the first film, returns to direct the sequel, ensuring narrative continuity with an evolved storyline.

With its gripping narrative and compelling performances, Raid 2, which released in theatres on May 1, carried forward the legacy of its predecessor, promising a cinematic experience where every raid hits harder and justice arrives louder than ever. Raid 2 streams June 26, only on Netflix. Fans can expect another edge-of-the-seat ride with Amay Patnaik leading the charge.

