Despite their debut projects receiving lukewarm responses, star kids Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan continue to enjoy significant popularity on social media. Now, there’s an exciting update for their fans—if reports are to be believed, the two are all set to share screen space for the first time in an upcoming film.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani to headline coming-of-age romantic film: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, a source close to the production revealed, “Ibrahim and Rasha have been doing reading sessions and workshops. The makers were clear that they didn’t want just a glamorous pair, but two actors who could tap into the awkward, exhilarating energy of first love. Rasha and Ibrahim clicked from their very first meeting.” The source further added, “While he debuted with a rom-com, Ibrahim will be seen in intense roles in Sarzameen and Diler, the latter featuring him as a marathoner. After those two outings, this film—with its coming-of-age arc—will showcase a softer and more relatable side of him.”

If confirmed, this project would mark Ibrahim’s second foray into the romantic genre. His debut film Naadanaiyaan, which was released directly on Netflix, was a romantic comedy. However, his performance received mixed to negative feedback, with critics pointing out issues with his expressions, dialogue delivery, and dubbing.

On the other hand, Rasha made her debut in the theatrical release Azaad, which also introduced Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgn. While the film didn’t fare well at the box office, Rasha’s performance was appreciated by audiences.

It will certainly be interesting to see Rasha and Ibrahim come together for a romantic drama. As of now, there has been no official confirmation or denial from the actors or the makers. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan misses Sara Ali Khan in London, pens adorable poem in response to her post; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.