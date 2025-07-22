Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has expressed his admiration for the success of Saiyaara, emphasizing the importance of storytelling over star-driven casts. Known for directing iconic films like Pardes and Taal, Ghai shared his thoughts on the changing dynamics of cinema and praised Saiyaara for proving that compelling narratives continue to resonate with audiences.

Subhash Ghai lauds Saiyaara’s success; says, “Big stars don’t guarantee big success”

In a social media post shared on Sunday, Ghai commended the film for showcasing how heartfelt storytelling, the fresh pairing of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and balanced production values can outperform exaggerated marketing and inflated star salaries. He wrote, “When a new star cast film creates a wave at box office. It sends us a clear msg to investors n producers not to make an over budget film more than a good story needs - not to invest on main actors more than your production cost - no money spend on stars whims - no extra spend on marketing stunts. Audience is surely ready to accept a good heart warming film with right casting all over India ????????.”

The Taal director highlighted that audiences are fully prepared to welcome well-crafted, emotionally engaging films featuring the right cast—be it newcomers or seasoned actors. He added, “My heartiest congratulations to Adi Chopra n Mohit Suri for proving the fundamental principles of film making a Hindi commercial cinema and made a film Saiyaara a history today.

He attributed Saiyaara's success to its compelling direction, well-structured script, soulful music, and thoughtfully chosen cast, describing it as a film that has “made history today.”

He concluded, “Good producer good director good story script, good music n right casting big or new stars n balance budget n well shot film matters only. Nothing else. Wish u all great success. Cinema zindabad.”

Within just three days of its release, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has taken the box office by storm, becoming one of the top-grossing Hindi films of 2025. Marking the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has already surpassed the ₹100 crore milestone globally, fuelled by full theatres and widespread word-of-mouth acclaim. With its momentum still going strong, Saiyaara now ranks as the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of the year—and its box office run is far from over.

