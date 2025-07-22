For the past 24 hours, a bizarre rumour about Aamir Khan’s next cinematic project has been making the rounds on several entertainment portals. According to these speculative reports, Aamir is planning to make a film based on the notorious Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, in which a woman named Sonam, allegedly with the help of her lover, murdered her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon.

Aamir Khan shoots down rumours of a film on the Meghalaya murder case

However, when contacted for clarification, Aamir Khan flatly denied any such plans. “There is absolutely no truth to it,” the actor said, dismissing the claim entirely. He also expressed bafflement over how such rumours gain traction. “I honestly don’t know where these stories start,” he remarked.

Currently basking in the success of his most recent release, Sitaare Zameen Par, which has successfully cracked the box office code, Aamir is now preparing for his next screen appearance. This time, he’ll be seen sharing the screen with none other than superstar Rajinikanth.

“Mine is a cameo in a Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj,” Aamir revealed. “I can’t say much about my role, but I come in at a crucial point in the plot.” With the rumour mill running wild and Aamir’s slate already looking packed, fans can put the Meghalaya murder speculation to rest.

