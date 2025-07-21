Veteran filmmaker and producer Subhash Ghai, in collaboration with Crest Ventures Limited and Mukta Arts, has secured a significant commercial lease in Mumbai’s Andheri West. The deal underscores Ghai’s expanding interests beyond cinema, further solidifying his presence in the city’s thriving real estate market.

Lease Details and Financial Breakdown

According to official property registration documents accessed via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) portal and reviewed by Square Yards, the lease was formally registered in July 2025. The property, part of the Crest Mukta development, boasts a built-up area of approximately 7,500 sq ft (697 sq m) and is situated in the commercial heart of Andheri West — a popular zone for entertainment and media businesses.

The lease agreement spans 60 months (five years), with a starting monthly rent of Rs 3.38 lakh. Importantly, the rental value is structured to escalate annually by approximately 5%, reaching Rs 4.11 lakh per month by the fifth year. Over the full lease term, the cumulative rental outlay is estimated at Rs 2.24 crores.

To finalize the lease, the parties paid a security deposit of Rs 24.66 lakh, along with a stamp duty of Rs 57,500 and registration charges amounting to Rs 1,000.

Crest Mukta: A Strategic Choice

The property falls within the Crest Mukta project, a commercial development symbolizing the collaboration between Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts and Crest Ventures. Known for its modern amenities and central location, the complex is positioned to attract businesses in film production, media, and allied creative industries — aligning with Ghai’s cinematic legacy and network.

Ghai’s Expanding Real Estate Portfolio

This commercial lease follows a high-profile residential acquisition by Subhash Ghai earlier this year. In February 2025, Ghai and his wife, Mukta Ghai, purchased a premium apartment in Bandra West for Rs 24 crores. The property is located in 81 Aureate, a luxury development by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring high-end 4BHK apartments that cater to elite buyers, including industry veterans and celebrities.

