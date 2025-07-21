Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has officially announced that he has joined Masoom 2 as the Executive Producer, and cinephiles are already buzzing with anticipation. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Masoom 2 marks a deeply emotional return to the world of Masoom, his 1983 classic that redefined tenderness on screen.

Sudhir Mishra took to social media to express his admiration for Shekhar Kapur’s storytelling. “It’s brilliant how Shekhar builds characters and weaves these stunning stories out of thin air. Haven’t heard such a heartwarming story in a long time… It leaves a joyous ache in your heart, the only way I can describe its feeling. Brilliant." And with enthusiasm he stated, "I’m proud to be the executive producer on this one! So here it is, Masoom 2 - a film directed by @shekharkapur and E.Produced by @IAmSudhirMishra”

Masoom- The Next Chapter is a spiritual successor to the original, an emotionally resonant, character-driven film that explores new themes while echoing the soul of the new generation. The Padma Bhushan awardee Shekhar Kapur known for Elizabeth, Bandit Queen, Mr India, and Masoom, returns to his emotionally rich, intimate storytelling style with this project.

