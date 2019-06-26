Bollywood Hungama
Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor tags her choreographer along on the sets of Saaho

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shraddha Kapoor has quite a packed schedule these days as she juggles between two upcoming blockbusters, Saaho and Street Dancer 3D. After wrapping the Dubai schedule for Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha is now in Austria to finish the last schedule of Prabhas starrer action film, Saaho. Shraddha will be shooting for a romantic song along with a few crucial action scenes. Post wrapping Saaho, she will start shooting for the climax of the much-talked-about dance film in Mumbai.

Street Dancer 3D Shraddha Kapoor tags her choreographer along on the sets of Saaho

The climax of the dance film will be shot in suburban Mumbai where the team is erecting a huge set and it begins on June 29, the day Shraddha lands in Mumbai. Because of her busy schedule, Shraddha is not getting enough time to rehearse her moves and so, to help her practise, the makers have flown her choreographer, Tania Torao, to Austria with her. Tania has been with Shraddha since the beginning of the film and will help her with the hip-hop moves.

With the schedule lasting for over 22 days, a lot of dancers from around the world are flying in to shoot for the climax. Slated to release on January 24, 2020, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi and is directed by Remo D’souza.

Also Read: Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are enjoying the snow-capped locations of Austria and these photos are PROOF!

More Pages: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection

