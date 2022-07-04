Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan has reportedly wed her fiancé Bader Shammas in an intimate ceremony just hours before celebrating her 36th birthday. Lohan, who sparked rumours that she had tied the knot on Friday night after posting a photo of her and Shammas, took to Instagram on Saturday (which was happened to be her 36th birthday) to share the sweet picture announcing her marriage to Shammas by simply calling him her husband.

Lindsay Lohan marries businessman Bader Shammas – “I am stunned that you are my husband”

“I am the luckiest woman in the world” she wrote in the caption. “He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Lindsey Lohan shared on Instagram in November that she was engaged to Shammas, with her representatives saying at the time that the couple had been dating for three years, per The Hollywood Reporter. On November 28, Lohan announced the engagement by writing, “My love. My life. My family. My future.” Lohan reportedly met the Kuwait-born financier while living in Dubai.

