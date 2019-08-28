During one of the episodes of the ongoing show Kaun Banega Crorepati, actor Amitabh Bachchan said that he will be distributing his wealth equally between his two children Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.

He has been vocal about this even in the past. Once he had tweeted, “When I die, the assets I shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son.”

Amitabh Bachchan often speaks about female empowerment, especially on social media, where he routinely shares pictures and achievements of his daughter and granddaughters. In a letter addressed to Aaradhya and Navya, shared on social media, he had written, “Don’t live in the shadows of people’s judgment. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom. Don’t let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character. Don’t let anyone’s opinion of who you should be friends with dictate who you will be friends with. Don’t get married for any other reason other than you want to get married.” He added, “This may be a difficult, difficult world to be a woman. But I believe that it is women like you that will change that. It may not be easy, setting your own boundaries, making your own choices, rising above people‘s judgment. But you, you can set an example for women everywhere.”

Amitabh Bachchan is the UN ambassador for the girl child and has also endorsed the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

Also Read: “I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor and surviving on 25 per cent liver,” says Amitabh Bachchan