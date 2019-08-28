Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.08.2019 | 8:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan says that he will distribute his wealth equally between Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

During one of the episodes of the ongoing show Kaun Banega Crorepati, actor Amitabh Bachchan said that he will be distributing his wealth equally between his two children Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan says that he will distribute his wealth equally between Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan

He has been vocal about this even in the past. Once he had tweeted, “When I die, the assets I shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son.”

Amitabh Bachchan often speaks about female empowerment, especially on social media, where he routinely shares pictures and achievements of his daughter and granddaughters. In a letter addressed to Aaradhya and Navya, shared on social media, he had written, “Don’t live in the shadows of people’s judgment. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom. Don’t let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character. Don’t let anyone’s opinion of who you should be friends with dictate who you will be friends with. Don’t get married for any other reason other than you want to get married.” He added, “This may be a difficult, difficult world to be a woman. But I believe that it is women like you that will change that. It may not be easy, setting your own boundaries, making your own choices, rising above people‘s judgment. But you, you can set an example for women everywhere.”

Amitabh Bachchan is the UN ambassador for the girl child and has also endorsed the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

Also Read: “I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor and surviving on 25 per cent liver,” says Amitabh Bachchan

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Farah Khan's next to release in…

Yash Raj Films demands Thugs of Hindostan…

“I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B…

Ajay Devgn preps for football legend’s role

Pulwama Terror Attacks: Shah Rukh Khan…

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification