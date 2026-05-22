The upcoming romantic drama promises a story of love, heartbreak, and destiny set against the backdrop of fame and emotional conflict.

After days of speculation and growing curiosity surrounding the cast of Sairaab, Star Plus has officially revealed the lead actors of its upcoming romantic drama. Actors Madirakshi Mundle and Rohit Chandel have been announced as the central pair of the show, and the fresh on-screen combination has already started generating buzz among television audiences.

Star Plus unveils Sairaab leads Madirakshi Mundle and Rohit Chandel

The announcement comes shortly after the release of the show’s first teaser, which sparked widespread discussion online and quickly turned Sairaab into one of the most anticipated upcoming launches on Hindi television. While the makers have continued to maintain secrecy around several aspects of the storyline, the recently released promotional material has offered viewers a glimpse into the emotional and romantic world the series intends to explore.

Madirakshi Mundle, who has previously been appreciated for her poised screen presence and emotionally layered performances, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show. On the other hand, Rohit Chandel will essay the role of a popular singing sensation and pop star navigating fame, emotional turmoil, and complicated relationships.

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According to the makers, Sairaab will revolve around two individuals belonging to completely different worlds whose paths unexpectedly cross. The show is expected to delve into themes of romance, heartbreak, emotional healing, and destiny while exploring how contrasting personalities influence each other’s lives.

The makers are reportedly aiming to blend musical elements, emotional drama, and relationship dynamics into the narrative, which could help the series stand out among current television offerings. Rohit Chandel’s character as a celebrity singer is also expected to bring glamour and performance-driven moments to the show’s storytelling.

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With audiences often responding positively to fresh pairings on television, the chemistry between Madirakshi Mundle and Rohit Chandel has already become one of the talking points surrounding the series. Social media conversations following the teaser release have reflected excitement among fans eager to see the new duo share screen space for the first time.

Sairaab is scheduled to premiere on June 2 and will air daily at 7:30 pm on Star Plus. The show will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar, allowing viewers to watch episodes anytime digitally. With its blend of romance, music, and emotional drama, Sairaab is set to join Star Plus’ expanding line-up of fiction programming later this month.

Also Read: Star Plus gears up for the launch of Sairaab on June 2

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