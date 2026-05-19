Star Plus gears up for the launch of Sairaab on June 2

Star Plus has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming television show Sairaab, which has already generated curiosity among viewers ever since its title was first revealed. The show is scheduled to premiere on June 2, 2026, at 7:30 PM on Star Plus and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Star Plus gears up for the launch of Sairaab on June 2

With the announcement, the channel has started building anticipation around the emotional drama, which is expected to offer audiences a fresh and emotionally driven narrative. While the makers have chosen to keep major details regarding the storyline and characters under wraps for now, the reveal of the premiere date itself has already sparked excitement among television viewers.

According to the official announcement, Sairaab promises to take audiences on a heartfelt journey filled with emotions, layered relationships, and compelling storytelling. The makers are positioning the show as a drama that will explore human emotions and interpersonal dynamics in a relatable and engaging manner.

Over the years, Star Plus has built a strong reputation for delivering family dramas and emotionally resonant stories that connect with audiences across generations. With Sairaab, the channel appears set to introduce viewers to yet another emotionally rich world designed to leave a strong impact.

The title of the show had earlier created intrigue online, with many viewers speculating about the theme and tone of the narrative. Since then, audiences have been eagerly waiting for more updates regarding the project. The official launch announcement has now intensified interest around the show ahead of its television debut.

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The makers, however, continue to maintain suspense around the lead cast, central conflict, and storyline, which has further fueled curiosity among fans of Hindi television dramas.

As the countdown to the premiere begins, viewers can now mark their calendars for June 2 to step into the world of Sairaab. The show is expected to add a fresh emotional offering to Star Plus’ programming lineup while catering to audiences looking for relationship-driven storytelling and family-oriented entertainment.

Sairaab will premiere on June 2, 2026, at 7:30 PM exclusively on Star Plus and will stream anytime on JioHotstar.

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