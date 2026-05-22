Actor Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming theatrical release Raftaar has officially locked a new release date. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh in a leading role, is now scheduled to hit cinemas on October 16, coinciding with the extended Dussehra weekend.

Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh starrer Raftaar gets new release date; film to arrive in theatres in October

An Amazon MGM Studios Original, Raftaar is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film. The project has been executive produced by Tarun Bali, while the story and screenplay have been written by Rohan Narula. PVR INOX Pictures will distribute the film theatrically. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, the film also features Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.

The film carries additional significance for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as it marks the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey as producers in the theatrical space. Announcing the new release date on social media, Rajkummar shared an emotional note about the film and its personal importance to the couple.

In his post, the actor wrote, “They say building a dream takes time, but living it takes even more hustle! RAFTAAR is not just a film, it’s our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams. When something is this personal and special, it deserves the time to grow into something truly memorable. That's why we are now arriving, in cinemas, on 16 October for the extended Dussehra weekend. When you see RAFTAAR, you won’t just watch a film, you’ll recognise the hustle, the ambition, the fear and the hope that drive every dream. Thank you for being our strength. We’re almost there. हमारे सपनों की रफ़्तार (Our dreams’ speed) full on hai और (and) hustle भी (also)। Catch you on 16th October in Theatres.”

Set against the backdrop of India’s rapidly growing ed-tech sector, Raftaar explores the rise of a start-up and the intense ambition driving its core characters. The story revolves around a determined man and an ambitious woman navigating success, greed, power, and relationships in a world where ethical boundaries often become blurred.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)



According to the makers, the film aims to blend emotional drama with themes of ambition and modern entrepreneurial culture, while examining the personal costs that often accompany success. With the Dussehra holiday period expected to provide a strong theatrical window, Raftaar is gearing up for a wide-screen release later this year.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh headline Amazon MGM Studios’ Raftaar, releasing in theaters on July 24, 2026

More Pages: Raftaar Box Office Collection

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