Hold onto your seats because a massive crisis has hit Adarsh Colony! Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for its highly anticipated film, Maa Behen—a chaotic, fast-paced crime comedy where lies spiral wildly out of control and suspicions run rampant. Featuring a star-studded powerhouse cast, the movie is all set to premiere globally on the streaming platform on June 4, 2026.

Maa Behen trailer out: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri starrer hints at tense, laugh-out-loud cover-up game, watch

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films, and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Suresh Triveni (Jalsa, Tumhari Sulu), Maa Behen shifts the spotlight onto an unforgettably dysfunctional mother-daughter trio. The movie turns into a wild rollercoaster when they suddenly find themselves tasked with hiding a dead body in their apartment while managing nosey neighbors, a looming wedding, and their own hilariously fractured dynamic.

The newly released trailer introduces audiences to the chaotic world of Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), Jaya (Triptii Dimri), and Sushma (Dharna Durgaa). Already at each other's throats on a regular day, their lives are turned completely upside down when a prominent community figure, Gupta Ji (Ravi Kishan), unexpectedly dies right inside their living room.

What follows is an absolute whirlwind of panic, cover-ups, emotional meltdowns, and hilariously questionable decisions. As the text of the film jokingly warns: "Some families pass down values. This family of Maa Behen hands down KAAND!"

Director and Producer Suresh Triveni shared his excitement about the project, stating: "With Maa Behen, we wanted to tell a story that feels both rooted and wildly entertaining... The film is about a dysfunctional family... who now have to deal with a 'KAAND' that results in a lot of chaos, comedy, and bizarre situations that they have to cover up. The trailer is just a glimpse—the real chaos begins on June 4."

The Legendary Madhuri Dixit, breaking away from traditional maternal archetypes, stated: "Rekha is not your typical Hindi cinema mother, and that's exactly what made the character so exciting for me... Rekha may not be a perfect mother, but like any mother, she wants the best for her daughters and tries to hold her family together amidst all the chaos."

Triptii Dimri, reflecting on her return to the streaming platform where she made her debut, added: "Jaya is the ghar ki sushil beti (responsible daughter), but she also has a strong sense of right and wrong. She’s constantly trying to manage the chaos around her, only to get pulled deeper into it... Sharing screen space with the legendary Madhuri Dixit... is truly surreal."

Ravi Kishan, fresh off the sweeping success of Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, expressed his delight at working with the cast: "Thanks to Maa Behen, I finally got the opportunity to share screen space with Madhuri ji. She is so graceful, versatile, and elevates every scene. Triptii and Dharna are immensely talented, with young and infectious energy."

Dharna Durgaa, celebrating her major streaming debut, revealed her instant love for the script: "What I enjoyed the most was the camaraderie between Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma, despite all the fighting, madness, and KAAND. Working alongside Madhuri Dixit ma’am was honestly dreamlike."

Written by Suresh Triveni and Pooja Tolani, with screenplay and dialogues by Tolani, the film boasts a formidable support cast including Geetanjali Kulkarni (as Guptain), Arunoday Singh (as Maheshwari), and Shardul Bhardwaj (as Manas). The venture is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni.

Mark your calendars for an entertainer meant to be enjoyed with the entire family—maa, behen, bhai, aur dost—streaming exclusively on Netflix from June 4, 2026!

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durgaa get caught in a deadly ‘kaand’ in Netflix’s crime-comedy Maa Behen; release date revealed

More Pages: Maa Behen Box Office Collection

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