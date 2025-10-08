Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife, celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, have officially announced the name of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan. The couple shared the joyous news on social media, expressing gratitude and love as they began this new chapter together.

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan name their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan

However, earlier reports about the baby’s birth date were incorrect. It has now been confirmed that Sshura gave birth on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital, where she had been admitted on Thursday, October 4. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

Announcing their daughter’s name, Sshura posted a heartfelt message that read, “Welcome Baby Girl Sipaara Khan,” along with the caption, “Alhamdulillah.” The name “Sipaara,” derived from Arabic, signifies a section of the Holy Quran, representing spirituality and blessings a fitting choice for the couple’s little one.

The announcement was soon met with love and blessings from family, friends, and fans. Members of the Khan family, including Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma, were among the first to visit the hospital and congratulate the couple. Arbaaz was also spotted leaving the hospital with the newborn in his arms, beaming with pride.

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in December 24, 2023 in a private ceremony held at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. The couple has since maintained a low profile, keeping their relationship away from the media spotlight. With the arrival of baby Sipaara, they have joyfully stepped into a new phase of life embracing parenthood with warmth, love, and gratitude.

Also Read : Salman Khan visits brother Arbaaz and sister-in-law Sshura Khan in hospital after birth of their baby girl

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.