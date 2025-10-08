Jhund actor Babu Chhetri, also known as Priyanshu Thakur, was reportedly killed in Nagpur following a violent altercation with a friend in the Nara area under the jurisdiction of Jaripatka Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred after a heated argument between Chhetri and his friend, identified as Shahu, escalated into violence. Around 3 am, local authorities received information about the alleged assault and immediately reached the scene. Chhetri was found with serious injuries and was declared dead at the spot.

Initial investigations suggest that Shahu may have attacked Chhetri with a sharp weapon before fleeing the area. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder has been registered. A manhunt has been launched by teams from the Jaripatka Division to trace and apprehend the absconding accused. Senior police officials also visited the crime scene in the morning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are currently looking into the motive behind the altercation, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

