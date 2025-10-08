BREAKING: Mohit Suri confirms he’s in talks with Yash Raj Films for one more film after Saiyaara; also reveals, “Aditya Chopra saw rough edit of 3.15 hours; predicted that it’ll cross Rs. 100 cr”

Mohit Suri and producer Akshaye Widhani on day 2 of silver jubilee edition of FICCI Frames 2025 spoke about their surprise blockbuster Saiyaara.

Mohit Suri revealed, “When Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) and Akshaye saw the rough edit, it was really bad and quite loose (laughs). It was 3 hours and 15 minutes long. This was 2-3 months before the release. I said, 'Let me cut it down'. Yet, Adi sir was really confident and said, 'Even if this film opens to Rs. 4-5 crores, it will still do Rs. 100 crores'. What he meant is that he liked the film so much even in its rough format. Something had worked in the film.”

He added, “The last time I got this kind of love was during Aashiqui 2 (2013). You can never plan this kind of thing. I tried to imitate in Hamari Adhuri Kahaani (2015), it doesn't come across.”

Mohit Suri then confirmed that he is in talks with Yash Raj Films for one more film, “To be honest, we are planning to do a film together again. When I met them again, I said, 'This is a newer set of audience that is coming up to me. I have never had 60-year-old aunties telling me, 'Beta, jeete raho. Bahut acchi picture banayi' (laughs). I only know the guy who comes up and beats his chest. I have done that in my previous films. The only advise I have got from my seniors was that 'You cannot keep trying to put a formula and what worked for the audience. You can only start afresh’.”

