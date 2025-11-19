Imagine watching Shah Rukh Khan spread his arms, Vikrant Massey’s inspiring journey, and the pulse-racing rescue of a friend, all inside a fully equipped inflatable theatre? In a special collaboration, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) have partnered with mobile digital theatre pioneer PictureTime Digiplex to install state-of-the-art inflatable cinemas in the upcoming 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

SRK classics and 12th Fail to screen in inflatable theatres at IFFI 2025

Known for bringing cutting-edge inflatable cinemas across the country, and especially in underserved regions, PictureTime will be setting up a state-of-the-art theatre at the prestigious Kala Academy campus—one of the festival’s main event hubs. The 2025 edition of IFFI will begin on November 20 and close on November 28.

The inflatable theatre will screen a vibrant mix of titles across four categories: Inspirational Films, Indian Panorama Classics, Nostalgia, and Children’s Cinema.

For the first time ever, three Shah Rukh Khan classics — Chak De! India, Darr, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be showcased in the inflatable cinemas. Joining them are Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s acclaimed 12th Fail, the Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys, Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! Irrfan Khan’s celebrated Qissa, and classics like Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khilari, Vijay Anand’s Teesri Manzil, Yash Chopra's Chandni and Kala Patthar, among others.

There will also be special movie screenings for school children every day, featuring titles like Kaphal: Wild Berries (Hindi), Gattu (Hindi), Banarasi Jasoos (Hindi), The Prince and the Crown of Stone (English) and Naal 2 (Marathi), among others.

Beyond the main venue, PictureTime will also roll out open-air screenings across multiple sites in North and South Goa enabling local residents to access festival films.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, PictureTime Digiplex, said it is an honour for PictureTime to collaborate with NFDC and ESG for IFFI. Their association with the event began in 2017 when the team organised Bioscope Village.

"Bringing our mobile digital movie theatres to a festival of this scale underscores how far this technology has come — from remote villages to one of the world’s most respected film events. Our goal has always been to democratise cinema, to take high–quality film experiences to audiences who may never have had access to such spaces, and IFFI gives us a powerful platform to demonstrate that mission in action.

"This year’s programming — ranging from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic classics to acclaimed contemporary titles like 12th Fail and Manjummel Boys — reflects the diversity and cultural richness of Indian cinema. We are especially excited about the screenings curated for children and young students, because nurturing early audiences is essential for the future of film appreciation.

"With the Kala Academy inflatable theatre and our units enabling open-air screenings across Goa, we hope to create a festival experience that is immersive, inclusive, and truly celebratory of Indian cinema’s storytelling power. PictureTime remains committed to innovating how cinema is created, consumed, and accessed across the country," he added.

The inflatable theatre at Kala Academy is expected to welcome over 1,000 visitors daily, ranging from global delegates and film professionals to school groups and cinephiles. Open-air screenings across Goa are projected to draw an additional 300–400 viewers per location, daily.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan makes a royal entry on a throne at star-studded wedding; fans say ‘only one Baadshah!’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.