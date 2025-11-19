T-Series has confirmed the release date of its upcoming romantic musical drama, Production No. T178. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 1, 2026.

T-Series locks October 1, 2026 release for its romantic musical drama T178

The banner, known for backing stories with strong emotional appeal and successful music-driven narratives, is keeping all creative details under wraps for now. The early announcement has been made to secure the date and signal the beginning of the film’s rollout.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present T178, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The production house has reserved October 1, 2026 for the release of this romantic musical drama, and further updates will be shared in due course.

