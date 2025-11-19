comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.11.2025 | 7:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thamma Single Salma De De Pyaar De 2 120 Bahadur Dhurandhar Mastiii 4
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » T-Series locks October 1, 2026 release for its romantic musical drama T178

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

T-Series locks October 1, 2026 release for its romantic musical drama T178

en Bollywood News T-Series locks October 1, 2026 release for its romantic musical drama T178
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

T-Series has confirmed the release date of its upcoming romantic musical drama, Production No. T178. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 1, 2026.

T-Series locks October 1, 2026 release for its romantic musical drama T178

T-Series locks October 1, 2026 release for its romantic musical drama T178

The banner, known for backing stories with strong emotional appeal and successful music-driven narratives, is keeping all creative details under wraps for now. The early announcement has been made to secure the date and signal the beginning of the film’s rollout.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present T178, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The production house has reserved October 1, 2026 for the release of this romantic musical drama, and further updates will be shared in due course.

Also Read: Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies’ becomes a Pan-India event as Dharma, Mythri, PVR INOX, Wayfarer Films and T-Series come on board

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Dhurandhar makers eye May 29, 2026…

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce…

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes 120 Bahadur with ZERO…

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 6 dialogues in…

Saif Ali Khan makes major real estate move;…

Arbaaz Khan confirms Dabangg 4: “We’re…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification