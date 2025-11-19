Bollywood Hungama created a stir in the industry by breaking the news that Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios have decided to release their next, Dhurandhar, in two parts. While many refused to believe the news in the beginning, the development is confirmed and has been widely rechecked by several industry sources. And now, we at Bollywood Hungama bring to you the real reason for this decision.

Contrary to popular belief, Dhurandhar was always planned as a one-part film; however, Aditya Dhar shot much beyond what was on paper. "The characters and world have a lot of scope, and hence, Dhar shot for all the sequences by his conviction. He thought that he would wrap up the entire film in one part, as all films have the journey of improvisation on the set. However, when he watched the entire footage, it was becoming difficult to wrap up all the conflict in a single film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also shared, "It's a film which organically transformed into a two-parter based on the demand of the story. It was in the first week of October that Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios decided to split the film into two parts, as a film of this scale warranted showcasing in the longer format. The film was not designed as a two-parter, but destined to be a two-parter. Both the films will have a proper start, middle and end as every beat of the story is a climax in itself, bringing in an adrenaline rush." The decision was taken on the edit table, once the entire shoot was wrapped up, as no one knew the impact of the already shot footage until they actually saw it.

It was a seamless process to split the story of Dhurandhar into two parts, and the output now is even better. "A one-part film would have looked like a rushed job. The makers are confident that the hook of the first Dhurandhar film will keep the audience waiting for a lot more. The first part will set up the story, and the turmoil, which all explodes in the sequel, will deliver 2x the violence and edge-of-the-seat moments. In a nutshell, with so many exciting characters, it's a story that can't be told in a single film."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

