Sridevi death anniversary: Handwoven saree of the legendary actress AUCTIONED for Rs. 1.3 lakhs

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away suddenly on February 24 last year and sent the whole industry in a shock. She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. While Janhvi went on to complete her maiden project Dhadak, Khushi too is on the cusp of stardom as pretty soon a film starring her will be announced. The Kapoors have been maintaining a united front to stand by Boney, Janhvi and Khushi at the time of their need. A special Pooja has been organised by Boney and family for Sri in her hometown Chennai and in addition to this, he is also doing some charitable work in her name by auctioning her Kota hand woven saree with a non-profit organization. The funds thus collected will be used for the betterment of under privileged people.

The organisation took to Twitter to post: “Parisera invites you to participate in the auction of Actress Sridevi’s handwoven Kota sari. Mr Boney Kapoor has chosen the 27-Year old Non-Profit organization Concern India Foundation to receive the proceeds from the auction.”

Parisera invites you to participate in the auction of Actress Sridevi’s handwoven Kota sari. Mr Boney Kapoor has chosen the 27-Year old Non-Profit organization Concern India Foundation to receive the proceeds from the auction. Bid Now https://t.co/4LPcmG8tQ7 pic.twitter.com/T33pk3WwPc — Parisera.com (@parisera) February 20, 2019



There was also a news that Boney Kapoor would make a biography on his wife Sridevi who re-wrote the rules for female protagonists in Hindi cinema.

