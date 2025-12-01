In November 2025, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that Akshay Kumar would reunite with Anees Bazmee for the remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025), starring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. At the recently concluded 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa, Sirish, of Sri Venkateswara Creations, confirmed that this film is indeed being made.

Sri Venkateswara Creations producer CONFIRMS Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake with Akshay Kumar, Vamshi Paidipally’s film with Salman Khan

During an interaction with Gulte at IFFI, Sirish revealed that the Sankranthiki Vasthunam remake is being made and that it would star Akshay Kumar. The original version was directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. He also informed that there will be a minimum of six releases from Sri Venkateswara Creations in 2026.

And that’s not all. Sirish also revealed that they plan to make a film with superstar Salman Khan and that it would be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, known for directing popular films such as Munna (2007), Brindavanam (2010), Yevadu (2014), Oopiri (2016), Maharshi (2019) and Varisu (2023).

Lastly, Sirish also confirmed that their esteemed production house will produce a film starring superstar Pawan Kalyan.

Last month, Bollywood Hungama carried an article which said, “Anees and Akshay loved the plot of the lead character stuck between his wife and ex-girlfriend that Sankranthiki Vasthunam rides on. However, the original had a lot of Telugu flavour. To make the film palatable for the Hindi audience, Anees Bazmee is reimagining the film, keeping the core plot intact.”

The article also claimed that the writing work is going on in full swing, and the makers are aiming to take the untitled film on floors in February 2026. The film is not a remake, but a reimagined take on the original film, as the screenplay will be packaged with new scenes. “It's 60 per cent of fresh sequences, and just 40 per cent original to keep the essence of the plot intact.”

Also Read: Ahmed Khan shares a fun behind-the-scenes moment from Welcome to the Jungle set featuring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and more

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.