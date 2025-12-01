The actress and filmmaker made their long-rumoured relationship official with a serene traditional wedding in Coimbatore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally put months of speculation to rest by sharing the first set of wedding photographs with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, marking a new chapter in both their lives. The couple, who were previously married in the past, tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore, choosing simplicity and spirituality over spectacle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms wedding with Raj Nidimoru; first photos from intimate temple ceremony break the internet

The newly released photos capture Samantha and Raj taking part in a traditional South Indian wedding ritual inside the temple premises, surrounded by close friends and family. Samantha is seen wearing a striking red silk saree with intricate gold detailing, complemented by a matching blouse. She completed her look with heavy gold temple jewellery, including an ornate necklace and stacked bangles, while her hair was styled in a neat bun adorned with a gajra.

Raj opted for a classic white or off-white kurta–pyjama paired with a light gold Nehru jacket that added understated elegance to his attire. Barefoot, as is customary for temple ceremonies, he is seen walking alongside Samantha under a floral archway as the couple radiate joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



Following the photo drop, congratulatory messages poured in from across the film industry. Celebrities including Dia Mirza, Manushi Chhillar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Lavanya Tripathi Konidela and Divya Spandana joined fans in wishing the couple well.

Rumours about Samantha and Raj’s relationship first began during their collaboration on The Family Man Season 2, where Samantha’s performance as Raji drew widespread attention. Their association strengthened when they worked together on Citadel, which led to increased social media chatter. Raj’s support for Samantha’s production house, Tralala Pictures, and his encouragement of her recent sports investments only heightened curiosity about their equation.

Over the past year, viral sightings — from the duo travelling together to being photographed holding hands — kept the rumour mill active. Despite the growing buzz, both chose to remain silent until these wedding photos confirmed what fans had been speculating for months.

With the couple now making their relationship official, the images mark a significant and celebrated moment for fans who have followed their journey closely.

