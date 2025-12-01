BREAKING: Krystle D’Souza to feature in Dhurandhar dance number ‘Shararat’; actress sets the stage on fire with Ranveer Singh at music launch

The music launch of Dhurandhar was held in Mumbai and was a rocking affair. Fans were invited to be a part of the experience and it led to lot of energy and craze. All the songs of the film were performed one by one. The attendees got a surprise when the song ‘Shararat’ was unveiled.

BREAKING: Krystle D’Souza to feature in Dhurandhar dance number ‘Shararat’; actress sets the stage on fire with Ranveer Singh at music launch

At first, Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas appeared on stage for the song performance. Jasmine appeared in an Indian wear and it made for a great moment.

The performance was quite entertaining. Lead actor Ranveer Singh was also present at the event. He was so mesmerized with the performance and in his trademark style, he came on stage. He requested Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas to perform on ‘Shararat’ again, this time with him and Krystle D’Souza. This also gave a confirmation that Krystle is a part of the dance number in the film.

Krystle D’Souza and Ranveer Singh then came on stage and they danced energetically, which gave the fans more than what they had expected for.

Also present at the music launch was actress Sara Arjun and singer Shahzad Ali. The latter sang on the song ‘Ishq Jalakar (Karvaan)’.

The music launch of Dhurandhar was held by Amazon Music in association with Saregama. Besides Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. It releases in cinemas on December 5.

Also Read: Arijit Singh unveils new romantic anthem ‘Gehra Hua’ from Dhurandhar, song out now!

More Pages: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.