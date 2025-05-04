Sreeleela has quickly risen to prominence with standout performances, notably in the ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ song from Guntur Kaaram and the viral ‘Kissiki’ track from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Though she’s currently gaining nationwide attention, her popularity had already surged even before her Bollywood debut.

Sreeleela to join Sidharth Malhotra in Raaj Shaandilyaa and Mahaveer Jain’s much-awaited film?

Now, audiences might get to see her opposite Sidharth Malhotra in his next commercial entertainer directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Is she going to be a part of this much-awaited project?

The actress was recently seen with producer Mahaveer Jain, which has further fueled speculation about her potential involvement in the film.

Mahaveer Jain took to the Instagram handle to share the post and captioned, “Wish to see the soulful Aanand L Rai Sir’s magic with brilliant & beautiful SreeLeela. @aanandlrai @sreeleela14.”

With her association with several major projects, Sreeleela is undoubtedly the next big thing to watch out for. She continues to stay in the spotlight—whether it’s for the iconic Kurchi Madathapetti number or the ‘Kissiki’ song. It will be exciting to see whether she shares screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in this upcoming entertainer.

