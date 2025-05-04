Indian singer Stebin Ben has added a Lamborghini Urus to his collection of vehicles. The high-performance SUV, priced at around ₹5.5 crore (on-road), is known for its blend of luxury and power.

Known for his romantic chartbusters and soulful performances, Stebin is now making headlines not just for his music, but also for his taste in high-end automobiles. He posed with his brand-new Urus in a series of photos that instantly went viral on social media, with fans calling him “India’s most eligible bachelor.”

Stebin Ben’s addition of the Urus complements his existing collection, which includes a Mercedes-AMG G63 and a Porsche 718 convertible. His affinity with luxury automobiles mirrors his dynamic presence in the Indian music industry. The Urus blends performance, luxury, and Italian design, making it one of the most desirable car among global celebrities.

With this purchase, Stebin Ben joins the exclusive list of Indian artists to own a Lamborghini Urus, a club that includes names like the Ambani’s, Badshah, Rohit Shetty, Kartik Aryan, and more . This move further establishes his position not just as a successful musician, but also as a lifestyle icon among India’s Gen Z and millennial audience.

