Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today to discuss the streaming giant's strategic focus on India as a key market over the next five years. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the WAVE Summit, centered on potential collaborations between Netflix and the state of Maharashtra to bolster skill development in the media and entertainment sector.

Sarandos highlighted India’s growing importance to Netflix’s global strategy, stating opportunities to nurture local talent and expand content creation. The discussions explored initiatives to upskill professionals in Maharashtra, a hub for India’s film and media industry, to meet the demands of the evolving digital entertainment landscape.

“It’s very difficult to predict where storytelling is headed. But what remains constant is the intent to connect with audiences. Our investments in India have generated over $2 billion in economic impact, post-COVID. That’s all the jobs created, skills developed, and infrastructure supported. We’ve filmed across 100+ towns and cities in India across 23 states, and collaborated with over 25,000 local cast and crew,” he said during the discussion.

The meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening ties between Netflix and regional stakeholders, aligning with the company’s commitment to fostering creative ecosystems in India. Further details on the collaboration are expected to emerge in the coming months.

