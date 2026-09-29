Singer Jubin Nautiyal has embraced a new role in his personal life as he and his wife have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The singer confirmed the arrival of their son and shared that both his wife and the newborn are doing well. The couple welcomed their first child on September 14, which coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi. The announcement comes around five months after reports of Jubin’s private wedding surfaced in April, when details about his personal life became a talking point among fans.

Jubin Nautiyal welcomes first child with wife after intimate wedding, shares update: “Mom and baby are back home”

Jubin Nautiyal confirms birth of baby boy

Speaking to Bombay Times, Jubin confirmed that he has become a father and revealed that his son was born on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. “Yes, I am a father now! Our son was born on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14. Mom and baby are back home and are well,” the singer said.

Jubin also revealed that he and his wife have not yet decided on a name for their son. For now, the couple is focused on spending time with their newborn and enjoying the early days of parenthood. “We haven’t thought of a name for our baby boy yet. We are just soaking in all the beautiful moments with him now,” he said.

Jubin Nautiyal’s private wedding

The birth of their first child comes months after Jubin and his wife reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony earlier this year. The singer has generally kept details about his personal life away from public attention, and his wedding was no different.

According to a report in the same publication, Jubin married his childhood sweetheart in a private ceremony in their hometown in Uttarakhand. The wedding was attended only by close family members and did not include members of the film fraternity.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra calls Jubin Nautiyal his “Lucky charm”; Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘Samjho Na’ felt “Really special”

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