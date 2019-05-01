Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.05.2019 | 3:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to start shooting on May 6, here’s everything you need to know about the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set to start work on Sooryavanshi starting May 6. The movie is planned for 75 to 80 days across Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and Thailand. The makers are set to kickstart the movie with Mumbai schedule and then move on to Thailand after 10 days of shooting.

Romantic scenes between Katrina and Akshay will be shot in a bungalow in Mumbai. Most of the action scenes will be shot in Goa and Bangkok. Rohit Shetty will shoot his finale in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba are set to join the forces with Akki in the movie. That is something all fans are very excited to see!

Akshay will wrap Sooryavanshi by July end in a start to finish schedule and then move on to finish the Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal. He is currently filming Laaxmi Bomb starring Kiara Advani which is a remake of the hit South film Kanchana.

Akki’s last release was Kesari which did a decent business at the box office. Moving on, he has some really interesting line up of movies.

Also Read: Salman Khan DID NOT call Akshay Kumar to avoid clash; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s INSHALLAH and Rohit Shetty’s SOORYAVANSHI to CLASH on Eid 2020

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions godown…

EXCLUSIVE: No! Salman Khan DID NOT call…

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi…

EXCLUSIVE: VICKY KAUSHAL and KATRINA KAIF to…

No fall out between Abhishek Varman and…

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan stand by Karan…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification