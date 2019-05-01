Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to start shooting on May 6, here’s everything you need to know about the film

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set to start work on Sooryavanshi starting May 6. The movie is planned for 75 to 80 days across Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and Thailand. The makers are set to kickstart the movie with Mumbai schedule and then move on to Thailand after 10 days of shooting.

Romantic scenes between Katrina and Akshay will be shot in a bungalow in Mumbai. Most of the action scenes will be shot in Goa and Bangkok. Rohit Shetty will shoot his finale in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba are set to join the forces with Akki in the movie. That is something all fans are very excited to see!

Akshay will wrap Sooryavanshi by July end in a start to finish schedule and then move on to finish the Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal. He is currently filming Laaxmi Bomb starring Kiara Advani which is a remake of the hit South film Kanchana.

Akki’s last release was Kesari which did a decent business at the box office. Moving on, he has some really interesting line up of movies.

Also Read: Salman Khan DID NOT call Akshay Kumar to avoid clash; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s INSHALLAH and Rohit Shetty’s SOORYAVANSHI to CLASH on Eid 2020

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection