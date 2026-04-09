Sooraj Barjatya's films are known not just for their blockbuster business, clean family-friendly content, casting and emotions but also for their songs. Hence, expectations are immense on the music front from his next film. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively found some interesting information about the songs in his upcoming family entertainer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

EXCLUSIVE: After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Himesh Reshammiya-Sooraj Barjatya join hands once again; ace music composer delivers 7 melodious songs for Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari starrer

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music for the film. Both he and Sooraj Barjatya had worked together on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and enjoyed the experience. Sooraj ji knew Himesh would be the right choice for the kind of songs he wanted. Himesh was too happy to come on board.”

The source continued, “Himesh Reshammiya has delivered 7 melodious songs in this film. Sooraj ji was clear that each track needs to be simple, soulful and mass-appealing. He has a desire that the songs should not just work among the urban crowd but penetrate into the rural areas and the hinterland. Himesh is a master of such songs and he has delivered accordingly.”

Interestingly, this marks the first time Himesh Reshammiya has given music for an Ayushmann Khurrana film.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama reported last month that the title of the film is expected to undergo a change. On this, the source said, “The working title Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The final title is not yet locked. Once its locked, the makers will make an official announcement.” The romantic musical saga is produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that the shoot of the film, which began on November 1, 2025, is expected to wrap up in a month. A source told us, “The final schedule will take place either in the last week of April or in the first week of May, after which it’ll be a wrap for Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Both leading actors of the film – Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari – will be part of this schedule.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya gets a title – Yeh Prem Mol Liya

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