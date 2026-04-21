Global rapper and producer Kanye West has officially confirmed his India performance, putting an end to ongoing speculation after sharing the Ye Live in India tour flyer on social media. The announcement has quickly gained traction online, with fans reacting to the news across platforms.

Ye confirms India concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on may 23

The concert is scheduled to take place on May 23, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a major addition to India’s live music calendar. With the confirmation coming directly from the artist, the event is now being seen as one of the most high-profile international concerts to be hosted in the country in recent years.

Kanye West is known for delivering large-scale performances that go beyond conventional concerts. His shows often feature elaborate stage setups, experimental visuals, and a strong focus on creating an immersive experience for audiences. While specific details about the India show remain undisclosed, expectations are high that it will reflect his signature style of production.

The announcement has sparked widespread excitement among fans, many of whom have described the concert as a rare opportunity to witness the artist live in India. Social media has been filled with reactions, with users expressing anticipation and planning travel to attend the event. The show is also expected to attract audiences from across the country, and potentially from neighbouring regions, given Kanye’s global reach.

With just weeks to go, the focus now shifts to ticketing and event logistics, which are likely to be announced soon.

Also Read: Kanye West gears up to make India debut with in New Delhi in March; deets inside

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