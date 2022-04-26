Megan Thee Stallion tearfully recalled about being shot by rapper Tory Lanez in both feet in June 2020 and publicly explained the alleged incident that took place after she’d attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. The global artist also claimed that the rapper offered her $1million to “keep quiet” about alleged shooting.

“I’m a victim,” she said addressing the incident for the first time on television in an interview with Gayle King which aired on CBS Mornings Monday, April 25. “I’m the victim. I’m not defending myself against anything. Something happened to me!” She said during the incident, she felt "really scared" that she might be shot again, somewhere else in her body. Megan said that after being at Jenner’s house all day, she was tired and ready to go home. When she got into a car with one of her oldest friends, Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) and two other women, Megan said an argument broke out between the pair of women in the backseat.

She said she asked the driver to pull over and let her out, tearfully telling King that she should have stayed out of the car and never gotten back into it. “I don’t want to be in this car no more. ’Cause I see it’s getting crazy,” said the rapper, born Megan Pete. “So, I get out of the car, and it’s like, everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I … I was so scared.” As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Lanez stands accused of one count of assault with a firearm and another gun possession charge over the 2020 incident. He has pleaded not guilty.

Megan initially told police she had injured her feet by stepping on broken glass after the party, per The Los Angeles Times. She told police she was "scared [Tory] was going to get in trouble", but later alleged that he had shot her. After media outlets reported that Lanez had fired the gun, she directly accused him in an August 2020 Instagram video. In the interview with King, Megan claimed that Lanez was "standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. ’Cause I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s going to shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’”

“Like, I feel it. But I don’t understand what’s happening. So I looked down at my feet. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’” she said. “I’m really bleeding. So I, like, drop down, and I crawl in somebody’s driveway. Like, I can’t believe he shot me,” she continued describing the horrific moment. Immediately after firing the shots, Megan said Lanez began apologizing to her and allegedly offered a huge sum of money to keep quiet about alleged shooting. “He’s [like], ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing,’” she claims Lanez pleaded with her. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Why are you offering me money right now?’ Help me. Like, and if you’re sorry, just help me!”

As for her initial interactions with police over the shooting, Megan noted that pervasive instances of police brutality nationwide made her skeptical about the responding officers not escalating the situation even further. “The George Floyd incident had just happened,” she said. “The police are definitely very much shoot first, ask questions after. So I’m like, it’s a hot gun in the car, I’m bleeding, I’ve been shot. They’re about to kill somebody. Something bad is about to happen.” Due to this, Megan explained, she first told police she had sustained her injuries from stepping on glass. “I didn’t want them to kill any of us, or shoot any of us,” she said.

“For some reason, I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn’t want them to kill us,” she told King by way of explaining why she didn’t point fingers at Lanez (who Megan does not refer to by name in the interview). “Even though this person just did — just did this to me, my first reaction still was to try to save us. I didn’t want to see anybody die. So I just said, ‘I stepped on glass.’” So when she sees people pointing to the false story about her foot getting cut by glass as proof that they think she lied about the incident, Megan said she was just trying to protect everyone in the car and now, she regrets her choice. “Sometimes I wish I really would have never said that,” she told King. “I wish I would have told … the truth. But I … if it saved all of us from dying, then that’s just probably what it was meant.”

CBS also showed a series of text messages from one of Megan’s friends in the car, Kelsey Harris, to the rapper’s security guard, in which she writes, “Help… Tory Shot Meg.” Megan isn’t sure if the police believed her glass story, even when she told it again at the hospital. But when a doctor came in to tell her that she had bullet fragments in both feet, some of which remain in her body to this day, the rapper knew the real story would come out. “I really thought that we were all friends,” she added, explaining that when her mother died in March 2019, she began looking for “some type of family environment,” which resulted in her letting “so many people” into her inner circle.

As for Tory Lanez-related developments in the time since the shooting, Megan said he is “trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime.” Lanez has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the shooting. Megan was also asked by Gayle if she and Tory had ever had an “intimate relationship,” to which Megan noted they had grown “close” as friends at the time and had initially bonded over losing parents. “I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory,” she said. Lanez’ attorney, Shawn Holley, said in a statement to CBS that “we look forward to addressing Ms. Pete’s claims — including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions — when this case goes to trial later this year.”

Earlier this month, Lanez was handcuffed and put in custody during a court hearing after a judge ruled that he violated court orders in the criminal case, saying certain social media posts had breached court orders that required him to avoid any contact with Megan as the case proceeds. Per a latest report, the case is expected to go to trial on September 14, 2022. Tory Lanez will reportedly face up to 23 years in prison if convicted.

