Sonu Sood recently offered his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility for healthcare workers. Now, the actor has started feeding the needy affected by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. The actor tied up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to reach those who need help.

Reportedly, Sonu Sood has been offering meals to more than 45,000 people in Mumbai every day in areas like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu and Bandra. Talking to a tabloid, Sonu said that some of us are blessed to have food and shelter, but there are many who have not had meals in days. The actor has started in special food and ration drive called Shakti Annadanam which is named after his father.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been stepping forward to help the needy during these times of crisis. Actor Salman Khan has also been offering ration and financial help to thousands of daily wage workers, while Shah Rukh Khan has offered his building in Mumbai for quarantine facility and has made several donations through his group companies.

