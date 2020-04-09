Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.04.2020 | 2:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sonu Sood offers his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility for healthcare workers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Several film celebrities have been stepping forward to help in the fight against coronavirus. Actor Sonu Sood has reportedly offered his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility to doctors and other healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

Sonu Sood offers his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility for healthcare workers

Talking to a daily, Sonu Sood said that it is his honour to be able to do his bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of people. Sonu further said that healthcare workers come from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. The actor has already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility.

Meanwhile, actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storey office building in Mumbai to BMC as a quarantine facility. The actor has also made valuable contributions through his group companies.

Also Read: “Do these people have their brains in place?”- Sonu Sood slams people who danced on the road on the Janta Curfew day

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jaaved Jaaferi joins the cast of Karan…

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 may not re-release…

Hrithik Roshan becomes the proud owner of a…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan to…

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj responds…

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification