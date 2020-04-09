Several film celebrities have been stepping forward to help in the fight against coronavirus. Actor Sonu Sood has reportedly offered his hotel in Mumbai as a residential facility to doctors and other healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

Talking to a daily, Sonu Sood said that it is his honour to be able to do his bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of people. Sonu further said that healthcare workers come from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. The actor has already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility.

Meanwhile, actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storey office building in Mumbai to BMC as a quarantine facility. The actor has also made valuable contributions through his group companies.

