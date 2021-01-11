Sunanda Sharma, who has belted out multiple chartbusters, is all set for the release of her upcoming music single titled 'Pagal Nahi Hona'. It marks the music video debut of Sonu Sood. The actor-philanthropist will be featuring in the video along with the singer. The song still that was unveiled today features him in the avatar of an army officer where he is seen hugging his lady love.

The track is a romantic ballad sung by her and composed by Avvy Sra with lyrics penned by Jaani. The song produced under the label of Mad 4 Music marks her sixth collaboration with the lyricist after 'Jaani Tera Na', 'Morni', 'Sandal', 'Duji Vaar Pyar' and 'Mummy Nu Pasand'.

Talking about the latest track, Sharma says, “Pagal Nahi Hona is very close to my heart. It is sure to tug at everyone's heartstrings. It is always great jamming with creative minds and I am happy to be collaborating with Jaani and Avvy on this track. Sonu sir who has become the nation’s hero is the perfect fit for the song and we are elated to have him onboard.”

Sharing his excitement, Sood says, “This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. Pagal nahi Hona is dedicated to all army men and their lady love. The lyrics will touch your hearts and Sunanda has sung it beautifully.”

