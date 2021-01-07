Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.01.2021 | 1:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

BMC lodges a police complaint against Sonu Sood for converting his residential building into a hotel without permission

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonu Sood has ensured to help as many people as possible all throughout the lockdown and was termed as a messiah for the commoners. From arranging transportation to taking care of hospital bills, Sonu Sood has been trying his best to help as many people as he can. However, the actor has now gone a step further and turned his six-storey residential building into a hotel for COVID warriors.

BMC lodges a police complaint against Sonu Soon for converting his residential building into a hotel without permission

Apparently, the actor did not have the permissions in place from the BMC and the civic body has gone ahead to lodge a police complaint against him in Juhu police station. The building is located on AB Nair road in Juhu and is named Shakti Sagar. Under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act (MRTP), Sonu Sood was required to take permission from the civic body. Sonu Sood has however said that there are no irregularities and he has taken permission from the BMC, he is now awaiting clearance from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

Sonu Sood has also said that he will turn the building back into a residential one if the permission does not fall through from the BMC.

Also Read: Sonu Sood gifts mobile phones to 100 crew members

 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu to film final schedule of…

Thugs of Hindostan actor Saqib Ayub on board…

Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal summoned by NCB…

Janhvi Kapoor buys a new house in Juhu worth…

Jitendra Kumar and Arushi Sharma to star in…

Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha unveils…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification