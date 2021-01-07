Sonu Sood has ensured to help as many people as possible all throughout the lockdown and was termed as a messiah for the commoners. From arranging transportation to taking care of hospital bills, Sonu Sood has been trying his best to help as many people as he can. However, the actor has now gone a step further and turned his six-storey residential building into a hotel for COVID warriors.

Apparently, the actor did not have the permissions in place from the BMC and the civic body has gone ahead to lodge a police complaint against him in Juhu police station. The building is located on AB Nair road in Juhu and is named Shakti Sagar. Under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act (MRTP), Sonu Sood was required to take permission from the civic body. Sonu Sood has however said that there are no irregularities and he has taken permission from the BMC, he is now awaiting clearance from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

Sonu Sood has also said that he will turn the building back into a residential one if the permission does not fall through from the BMC.

