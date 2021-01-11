In December 2017 actor turned producer Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy with cricketer Virat Kohli. Since then the couple has been living a happy life, enjoying each other’s company. To add to their joy, the celebrity couple has been expecting their first born, and both parents are thrilled to welcome their little bundle of joy. Now we hear that Anushka and Virat were blessed with a baby girl and the new parents are over the moon.

Beaming from ear to ear the proud parents look ecstatic to welcome the new addition to their family. We at Bollywood Hungama wish the new parents a hearty congratulations and for the little one, loads of love and joy.

Back on the work front, new mum Anushka Sharma will be taking a hiatus from films, while husband Virat Kohli made headlines when he decided to opt for paternity leave.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.