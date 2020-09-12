From the beginning of the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country to reach their homes. He started taking up requests of people who have been in need of help during this period from different parts of the country. He has also helped students stuck outside the country to reach their hometown. Now, the actor has put his focus on a new issue that has caught his attention. With the educational institutions going virtual, several underprivileged students are unable to pay their fees or have the money to buy resources to attend the online classes.

To help these underprivileged students, Sonu Sood has launched a scholarship programme in his late mother's name which will provide aid to bright underprivileged students for higher education. Talking to a daily, Sood said that he has seen the plight of the underprivileged who have been struggling to provide for their children's education. He said that he has tied up with universities across the country to offer scholarships under the name of his mother Professor Saroj Sood. The actor's mother used to teach in Moga free of cost and had asked him to take her work forward.



The scholarship will be available for courses like Medicine, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Automation, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Fashion, Journalism and Business Studies, among others. The actor said that students coming from families whose annual income is less than Rs 2 lakhs can apply for the scholarship. However, the only condition is that the students must have a good academic record.

