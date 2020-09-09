Three-time National Award winner Surekha Sikri, who was last seen in Badhaai Ho, suffered a brain stroke. The veteran actress was admitted to a hospital and is currently in ICU. As per reports, her agent Vidhesh Sidhwani revealed that she is closely being monitored but is critical but in stable condition.

Responding to a Twitter user, Sonu Sood revealed that the actress is fine and doing well. He replied, “She’s doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes.”

Badhaai Ho team including Gajraj Rao, Amit Sharma spoke to a daily and said that they are in touch with Surekha Sikri’s agent Vidhesh and they will extend help they can. Rao said that they are here for her.

Surekha Sukri is a TV, theatre, and film veteran. She is best known for her roles in Zubeidaa, Mammo, Tamas, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, and TV series Balika Vadhu. She won the National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress for Badhaai Ho (2018. She was last seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories that was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

